Are Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, criminal charges say no

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL TARM
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — Plotted to block the certification of Joe Biden's election victory: Check. Discussed bringing weapons into Washington to aid in the plan: Check. Succeeded with co-insurrectionists, if only temporarily, in stopping Congress from carrying out a vital constitutional duty: Check.

Accusations against Jan. 6 rioter Thomas Caldwell certainly seem to fit the charge of sedition as it's generally understood — inciting revolt against the government. And the possibility of charging him and others was widely discussed after thousands of pro-Trump supporters assaulted scores of police officers, defaced the U.S. Capitol and hunted for lawmakers to stop the certification. Some called their actions treasonous.

But to date, neither Caldwell nor any of the other more than 500 defendants accused in the attack has been indicted for sedition or for the gravest of crimes a citizen can face, treason. And as an increasing number of lesser charges are filed and defendants plead guilty, those accusations may never be formally levied.

Some legal scholars say that sedition charges could be justified but that prosecutors may be reluctant to bring them because of their legal complexity and the difficulty historically in securing convictions. Overzealousness in applying them going back centuries has also discredited their use. And defense attorneys say discussions of such charges only add to the hyperbole around the events of that day.

Overall, the bar for proving sedition isn’t as high as it is for the related charge of treason. Still, sedition charges have been rare.

The last time U.S. prosecutors brought such a case was in 2010 in an alleged Michigan plot by members of the Hutaree militia to incite an uprising against the government. But a judge ordered acquittals on the sedition conspiracy charges at a 2012 trial, saying prosecutors relied too much on hateful diatribes protected by the First Amendment and didn’t, as required, prove the accused ever had detailed plans for a rebellion.

Among the last successful convictions for seditious conspiracy stemmed from another, now largely forgotten storming of the Capitol in 1954 when four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire on the House floor, wounding five representatives.

Treason is one of the few crimes specifically defined in the Constitution. It’s defined as “levying war” against the U.S. or “giving aid and comfort” to its enemies. Legal scholars say the Founding Fathers, who were themselves accused of treason by the British, sought to clearly articulate it because they knew the potential to misapply it to legitimate dissent.

In a landmark ruling in 1807, Chief Justice John Marshall wrote that treason required a citizen actually go to war against the United States, not to just brainstorm or draw up plans for it. Even recruiting and training rebels for war, he argued, isn’t treason if war is never engaged.

In the history of the U.S., the government has convicted fewer than 10 people for treason, according to the FBI.

Among the last treason cases was of American-born Iva Toguri D’Aquino — known as “Tokyo Rose” during World War II for her anti-American broadcasts — convicted in 1949 of “giving aid and comfort” to Japan. President Gerald Ford pardoned her in 1977 after reports U.S. authorities pressured some witnesses to lie.

The only American charged with treason since the World II era was Adam Gadahn, indicted in 2006 for giving “aid and comfort” to al-Qaida. Before he could be tried, he was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Pakistan.

Carlton Larson, a University of California law professor and author of “On Treason: A Citizen’s Guide to the Law,” ruled out treason for the Jan. 6 rioters. But he believes some qualify for a provision of seditious conspiracy on “hindering” the execution of U.S. laws. “I think it easily fits,” he said.

Last summer, then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen sent a memo allowing federal prosecutors to consider sedition charges against police reform demonstrators, particularly in Portland, Oregon, where clashes between rioters and federal authorities raged outside a federal courthouse. It was never used.

But the memo said the Justice Department believed the statute doesn’t require proof of a plot to overthrow the government and could also be used when a defendant tries to oppose the government’s authority by force.

In the weeks after the Capitol attack, federal prosecutors said they were looking at all possible charges. Washington’s then-acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin told CBS' "60 Minutes” on March 17 that prosecutors were mulling seditious conspiracy charges against some rioters.

“I believe the facts do support those charges,” Sherwin said. “And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that.”

He had first floated the possibility in January, saying a special group of prosecutors was examining whether they would apply to any rioters. The Justice Department did not respond to questions about what happened to that group, or why no sedition charges were ever brought. And Sherwin’s comments were criticized by a federal judge and defense lawyers who said it was inappropriate to discuss ongoing investigations publicly. He left the Justice Department soon after.

The Justice Department is continuing its work to prosecute a record number of cases. But they have so far opted for comparatively run-of-the-mill charges, like entering a restricted area and obstructing an official proceeding. Caldwell faces those charges, as well as conspiracy, which, like sedition, carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Treason carries a possible death sentence.

He has been charged alongside other members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group with conspiring to block the vote certification. He later boasted in a message to a friend about grabbing an American flag, joining the crowd that surged toward the Capitol and saying “let’s storm the place and hang the traitors.” The 65-year-old from Virginia told his friend, “If we’d had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians.”

Defense attorneys say hyperbole has been a hallmark of the Jan. 6 prosecutions.

“If grandiose rhetoric was evidence, the Government’s case would be very strong,” Caldwell’s lawyer, David Fischer, wrote in one filing. He didn't respond to a message seeking comment.

In filings, Fischer also said prosecutors took his client’s words out of context to falsely accuse an ailing 20-year military veteran. He said Caldwell, like many veterans, was prone to puffery and enjoyed portraying himself in recounting his actions on Jan. 6 as a movie character who picks up a battle flag to lead the charge.

Fischer also asked Caldwell's Washington judge this month to transfer Caldwell’s case to another city on grounds Sherwin's comments regarding sedition would prejudice jurors.

On Jan. 5, another rioter, Guy Reffitt, allegedly spoke of “dragging … people out of the Capitol by their ankles” and installing a new government. The 48-year-old Texan came prepared for battle on Jan. 6, carrying a gun and wearing body armor as he pushed through Capitol police lines as officers shot him with rubber bullets, prosecutors said.

Charges against Reffitt include entering a restricted building with a deadly weapon, as well as obstructing justice by threatening his teenage children. The oil industry consultant allegedly told them later in January they’d be traitors if they turned him in. He added, “Traitors get shot.”

In an unapologetic note written from jail and filed with the court in May, Reffitt denied there had ever been a conspiracy, and provided a chilling reason.

“If overthrow (of the government) was the quest,” Reffitt wrote about Jan. 6, “it would have no doubt been overthrown.”

___

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in Washington and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.

___

Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mtarm

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Notable sedition, treason cases in American history

    After Donald Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 in a bid to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s election, many described their actions as seditious or even treasonous. Sedition and treason cases are rare, especially in the modern era. According to the FBI, the U.S. government has successfully convicted fewer than 12 Americans for treason in the nation's history.

  • Two shot, one critically outside Kansas City’s Southeast Community Center, police say

    Off-duty officers were working at the community center and immediately called for backup, a police spokeswoman said.

  • Trump wrong about officer who shot Capitol rioter, law enforcement official says

    The former president suggested without evidence that the Capitol Police officer who shot Babbitt was "head of security" for a "high-ranking" Democratic lawmaker.

  • Analysis - Pfizer/BioNTech bid for booster doses premature, more data needed - experts

    Pfizer Inc's push for health regulators to authorize a third dose of its COVID-19 shot is not yet backed by evidence, despite the fast-spreading Delta variant, vaccine experts said. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE said last week that they will ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose due to an increased risk of infection after six months. A meeting with federal health officials to discuss the matter was scheduled for Monday, Pfizer said.

  • Severe thunderstorms in Northeast pose flash flooding danger

    At least 37 million people face a risk of flash flooding as cities across the region continue to surpass July rainfall averages.

  • Church to issue first ever apology over expulsion of Jews from medieval England

    The Church of England will apologise for the anti-Semitic expulsion of Jews from medieval England for the first time, bishops have confirmed. In written questions submitted to the General Synod, the Church’s legislative body which finished sitting on Monday, church leaders revealed plans to offer an “act of repentance” in a move welcomed by Jewish groups who say the action is “better late than never”. The Church was instrumental in endorsing historic legislation restricting Jews in the county, s

  • Key suspect detained in assassination of Haiti’s president once lived in Kansas City

    He filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and identifies himself as a doctor in a video on YouTube. Records show he also lived in Kansas City, Missouri.

  • Bugs With Offensive Names Are Getting New Ones

    The Entomological Society of America is changing the offensive names of two bug species, and is launching a project to preempt this issue overall. The post Bugs With Offensive Names Are Getting New Ones appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Trump wins CPAC straw poll, with DeSantis also proving popular

    Trump wins CPAC straw poll, with DeSantis also proving popular

  • How Formula E racing is a testbed for the future of EVs

    Season 7 of the Formula E World Championship, the FIA-sanctioned open-wheel electric racing league, is nearing a close after the exciting last two races at the New York City street circuit in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn. And while excitement is good for motorsports, that’s not the only reason why big manufacturers and brands spend small fortunes to compete in, and sponsor, racing.

  • Democrats Divided Over Size of Major Spending Bill

    Democratic lawmakers plan to pass a massive spending package via the reconciliation process this year, alongside the smaller bipartisan infrastructure bill currently under negotiation, but still have to work out just how large that package will be. In an interview with Maureen Dowd of The New York Times published Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he wants the bill to be as large as $6 trillion – enough to “address concerns progressives have had for decades.” Sanders also said he would not

  • California's Democratic governor can't list political party on recall ballot, judge rules

    Gov. Gavin Newsom failed to identify his political affiliation by a filing deadline.

  • Yum! Alaska bear finds treasure in resident's trash!

    Anchorage may be Alaska's biggest city with nearly 300,000 residents, but it still attracts the wildlife for which Alaska is known. One bear was caught on camera Monday scrounging through someone's trash for a snack. (July 12)

  • Team USA drops to 0-2 in exhibition play with 91-83 loss to Australia

    It's too early to hit the panic button, but this loss is another red flag for USA Basketball.

  • Biden Team Weighs Digital Trade Deal to Counter China in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- White House officials are discussing proposals for a digital trade agreement covering Indo-Pacific economies as the administration seeks ways to check China’s influence in the region, according to people familiar with the plans.Details of the potential agreement are still being drafted, but the pact could potentially include countries such as Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because

  • Mystery grows with key suspect in Haiti president killing

    A failed Florida businessman who filed for bankruptcy. New details that have emerged about a man considered a key player in the killing of Haiti's president deepened the mystery over the assassination that shocked this nation of more than 11 million people as it faces an uncertain future. Local authorities identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 62, a Haitian who once expressed a desire to lead his country in a YouTube video.

  • Why shouldn’t Democrats leave? The Texas House wasn’t doing anything important.

    Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t need all the House Democrats to come back to pass a voting bill. Only 17 of them. And he has until 2023. [Opinion]

  • Plastic surgery booming in China despite the dangers

    Young people are using social media apps to plan cosmetic procedures which don't always meet expectations.

  • Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, plunging the troubled Caribbean nation deeper into turmoil. National Police Chief Leon Charles told a news conference the arrested man, 63-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon, flew to Haiti on a private jet in early June, accompanied by hired security guards, and wanted to take over as president.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.