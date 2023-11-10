Jan. 6 suspect Gregory Yetman in custody after two-day search

HELMETTA – The manhunt is over.

Gregory Yetman, the borough man the FBI had been searching for since Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, is in police custody.

Yetman turned himself in to Monroe Township Police Friday morning without incident, according to an FBI spokesperson.

The FBI thanked the public for all the tips and calls it received in the search.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Yetman in the federal court in Washington, D.C. on Monday on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

The FBI released a wanted poster at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Gregory Yetman's arrest.

FBI Newark SWAT, the Jamesburg Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office began their search for Yetman Wednesday morning.

Yetman is believed to have fled on foot into the woods by his home when authorities attempted to arrest him Wednesday.

He was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree possession of large-capacity ammunition, according to court records, and the case has been forwarded to the Middlesex County's Prosecutor's Office.

On Thursday, donning bulletproof vests and holding assault rifles, FBI agents and police officers with the Joint Terrorism Task Force surrounded his home at 131 Main St.

Yetman was the subject of a USA TODAY investigation in March that revealed that hundreds of people who could be identified from photos and videos of the riots had not yet been charged or arrested. Many of those people had been identified by volunteer sleuths online and reported to the FBI. USA TODAY verified and sought out some of those people, including Yetman.

In videos from Jan. 6, the man identified as Yetman can be seen picking up a large canister of pepper spray from the ground and spraying it toward Capitol police and protesters. Photos of that man were posted on the FBI's wanted list for the insurrection, and he was labeled as suspect #278 AFO. AFO stands for “Assault on a Federal Officer.”

Yetman, who was a military police sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard at the time of the riot, told USA TODAY earlier this year that he had been present at the Capitol that day, but said he did not commit a crime. He said he had been interviewed by the FBI shortly after the insurrection.

According to his Linkedin profile, Yetman served as a military officer with the Army National Guard and was a sergeant in the Army, serving in Guantanamo Bay.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 1,000 people in the raid on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

But many other people remain on the wanted list, identified by their photos and videos rather than their names.

This article contains information from USA Today

This story will be updated

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ FBI manhunt: Jan. 6 suspect Gregory Yetman in custody