Jan. 6 suspect manhunt: FBI will be in Helmetta 'until Yetman is arrested'

HELMETTA – The FBI will be stationed in the borough until a man wanted for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is captured.

The manhunt for borough resident Gregory Yetman is in its second day.

FBI Newark SWAT, the Jamesburg Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office began their search for Yetman Wednesday morning.

According to a statement Thursday morning from FBI spokesperson Amy Thoreson, there were no new developments overnight.

When asked about the FBI's presence around the suspect's home at 131 Main St., she replied, "we will be in the area staging until Yetman is arrested."

Yetman is believed to have fled on foot into the woods when authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant on Main Street.

He was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree possession of large-capacity ammunition, according to court records, and the case has been forwarded to the Middlesex County's Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities have not indicated if Yetman is believed to be armed.

Photos from Gregory Yetman's Facebook page show him, from left: wearing his National Guard military police uniform (posted in 2019); wearing a black beanie that resembles the FBI photos (posted in 2022) and wearing a face gaiter that resembles the videos of the Capitol pepper-spraying incident (posted in 2020).

On Wednesday, roads were closed briefly limiting access to the borough and residents were recommended to shelter in place, police posted.

A command center was set up at the Helmetta Community Center.

On Thursday, donning bulletproof vests and holding assault rifles, FBI agents and police officers with the Joint Terrorism Task Force surrounded a home at 131 Main St.

A heavily wood area is located behind the home.

Those on scene Thursday at the staging center at Helmetta Community Center were dressed in full SWAT gear.

Authorities are continuing a massive search in the small borough for a man wanted for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, including an armored vehicle parked at the command center at the Helmetta Community Center.

Yetman was the subject of a USA TODAY investigation in March that revealed that hundreds of people who could be identified from photos and videos of the riots had not yet been charged or arrested. Many of those people had been identified by volunteer sleuths online and reported to the FBI. USA TODAY verified and sought out some of those people, including Yetman.

In videos from Jan. 6, the man identified as Yetman can be seen picking up a large canister of pepper spray from the ground and spraying it toward Capitol police and protesters. Photos of that man were posted on the FBI's wanted list for the insurrection, and he was labeled as suspect #278 AFO. AFO stands for “Assault on a Federal Officer.”

Yetman, who was a military police sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard at the time of the riot, told USA TODAY earlier this year that he had been present at the Capitol that day, but said he did not commit a crime. He said he had been interviewed by the FBI shortly after the insurrection.

“Everything’s been resolved, everything’s good,” he said in early 2023.

According to his Linkedin profile, Yetman served as a military officer with the Army National Guard and was a sergeant in the Army, serving in Guantanamo Bay.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 1,000 people in the raid on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

But many other people remain on the wanted list, identified by their photos and videos rather than their names.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI in Newark at 973-792-3000.

This article contains information from USA Today

