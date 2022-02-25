Jan. 6 suspect seeks separation from co-defendants

Gary White, The Ledger
·5 min read
Joshua Doolin is seen in an image captured outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to an FBI affidavit.
Joshua Doolin is seen in an image captured outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to an FBI affidavit.

For nearly eight months, Josh Doolin’s name has been linked with those of four friends accused of committing serious crimes during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Doolin, a Polk City resident, is now seeking to separate himself legally from the others.

Previously: Report: Local Jan. 6 suspect Joshua Doolin asks for trial

Also: Judge refuses to jail Lakeland Capitol riot suspect ahead of his wedding celebration

Doolin’s lawyer filed a petition earlier this month with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia asking a judge to sever his case from those of his four co-defendants, three of whom are current or former Polk County residents.

Doolin, 24, is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. He has been free on bond since his indictment in June.

While Doolin faces misdemeanor charges, his case has been grouped with those of four others facing more serious charges: Olivia Pollock and her brother, Jonathan Pollock, both of the Lakeland area; Joseph Hutchinson III, formerly of Lakeland and now living in Georgia; and Michael Perkins of Plant City.

Jonathan Pollock remains a fugitive. The other suspects were arrested in June and are free on bond while awaiting trial.

The Pollock siblings, Hutchinson and Perkins are accused of assaulting, resisting or impeding law-enforcement officers, among other felony charges.

In the 19-page court filing before Judge Carl Nichols, Doolin’s lawyer, Allen Orenberg of Potomac, Maryland, suggested that his client would be tainted by association if he were tried along with the others. Orenberg wrote that a joint trial would create “a substantial risk of prejudice” for Doolin.

Orenberg used the phrases “transference of guilt” and “prejudice spillover” in the filing. He argued that keeping the evidence of all the charges against the five defendants separate “would be extremely difficult, if not impossible.”

Vigil supporting suspects: Relatives of Jan. 6 defendants decry prosecutions

The lawyer suggested that the four co-defendants, “as well as un-indicted co-conspirators, chiefly orchestrated and carried out the bulk of the criminal acts alleged in the indictment.”

Orenberg cited multiple court rulings to support his arguments in the filing. He did not respond to a request for comment on the motion.

The petition also suggests that Doolin would be harmed by pretrial statements co-defendants have made to authorities or the media or posted on social media. Orenberg didn’t offer examples, but Olivia Pollock and her family members have made what could be interpreted as admissions of guilt in interviews with The Ledger and in videos posted by a documentary journalist.

Orenberg also repeated Doolin’s request for Nichols to set a trial date, an issue he first raised during a status hearing on Feb. 2. The lawyer said the decision of Doolin’s co-defendants to waive their right to a speedy trial was preventing Dooling from gaining that right, guaranteed under the Sixth Amendment.

During the status hearing, Nichols ruled that the period from Feb. 2 through April 5 would not count in calculating the time elapsed before a trial date. No defendants have yet gone to trial on Jan. 6 charges, though some have accepted plea agreements.

Voice of the people: Jan. 6 one example of longtime divide

Federal prosecutors are pursuing cases against more than 750 defendants in connection with the Capitol riot, making it the most complex prosecution in the nation’s history. Prosecutors are reportedly examining hundreds of hours of video captured during the Capitol attack.

COVID-19 restrictions have added to delays in prosecutions.

In filing an “instant motion” seeking to set a trial date, Orenberg argued that Doolin’s reputation suffers as he awaits a trial.

The lawyer wrote that “… Mr. Doolin is prejudiced because when the government takes the liberty to call and/or label him a ‘January 6th rioter,’ he has no way to clear his name without a trial. The longer he waits the longer Mr. Doolin’s reputation is savaged by the Indictment and the government’s actions. This results in a soul-crushing anxiety which takes its toll on the mental health of Mr. Doolin, as well as on his family.”

Orenberg wrote that Doolin wants a swift resolution of the charges against him so that he can pursue work that pays better than his current job. Doolin is now supporting his wife, who is a full-time student, the filing says.

“The longer this case goes, the worse it is for Mr. Doolin’s economics and his well-being,” Orenberg wrote. “By comparison, the government has no skin in this matter as it affects Mr. Doolin’s livelihood. The government can afford to wait. Mr. Doolin cannot and each passing day creates more of a financial burden on him.”

Orenberg argued that seven months without a trial date being set is not a reasonable period of delay, as required by the Sixth Amendment. The lawyer wrote that prosecutors have shared discovery material but said that logistical issues have delayed Doolin’s ability to get access to the material shared through websites.

'Least we could have done': Lakeland Jan. 6 suspect, family members call protesters 'heroes'

Doolin has been required to wear an ankle GPS monitor as a condition of his pre-trial release. Orenberg has unsuccessfully sought to have the monitor removed, arguing that it limits Doolin’s range as a delivery driver and causes discomfort when he exercises.

Doolin had started work with Polk County Fire Rescue as an emergency medical technician less than two months before his arrest. He was fired after the arrest became public.

A fifth Polk County resident, Corinne Montoni of Lakeland, is also indicted on charges connected with the Capitol riot. Her case is being prosecuted separately from those of Doolin and his co-defendants.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Local Jan. 6 suspect wants separation from four facing felony charges

Recommended Stories

  • Jan. 6 defendant who said 'this is war' on social media sentenced to 45 days in jail

    A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a California woman to 45 days in jail after she pleaded guilty to breaking through a window at the U.S. Capitol and live-streaming the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. In her live stream, she could be heard shouting, "This is war!"During the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton accused Mariposa Castro, who also goes by the name Imelda Acosta, of being "gleeful" during the Jan. 6 insurrection, NBC News reported...

  • Jail contractor who bribed ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe with gifts, cash for more than a decade sentenced to 3 years

    A former jail contractor who lavished ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe with trips to resorts and casinos, expensive gifts, campaign contributions and tens of thousands in cash in exchange for favorable treatment for his business was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison. The term U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen issued to Gerard “Jerry” Boyle was the maximum prosecutors agreed ...

  • Sasse Blasts John Kerry for Prioritizing Climate Change Cooperation as Russia Invades Ukraine

    Senator Ben Sasse excoriated John Kerry for his response to the then potential — and now ongoing — Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Star Notre Dame commitment set to visit SEC program

    Will Notre Dame ultimately keep his commitment?

  • Unusual bidding results in rare Final ‘Jeopardy!’ tie

    It was a special night on “Jeopardy!,” Wednesday, as contestants Christine Whelchel and returning champion Henry Rozycki finished Final Jeopardy! in a rare tiebreaker. “I’m going to reveal a category and then read you a single clue,” host Ken Jennigs explained. “The first player to ring in with a correct response is our new Jeopardy! champion. Simple.” Viewers were extremely excited to witness the rare occurrence and many took to Twitter to share their emotions, like this person who wrote, “I have never seen a Jeopardy tie breaker before, I literally just screamed.” The clue was, “after its inclusion in a 1915 poem, this red flower became a symbol of the fallen World War I soldiers.” Whelchel was the first to buzz and correctly answered, “What is a poppy?” Fans were excited Christine won despite not wagering enough in Final Jeopardy!. Particularly because of her recent battle with breast cancer. “I was diagnosed in March of 2021 and one of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the "Jeopardy!" test,” Whelchel said. “I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May.” With her cancer in remission and the tiebreaker won, all that was left was to do was celebrate the rare victory. She took home $34,000.

  • DICK TRACY and the Birth of the Wild Rogues Gallery

    Before Batman comics introduced the strange and recognizable rogues gallery, Charles Gould's Dick Tracy comics strip was the go-to for weird villains. The post DICK TRACY and the Birth of the Wild Rogues Gallery appeared first on Nerdist.

  • John Mayer Forced to Postpone Shows After Catching Covid Again

    Guitarist had to pull out of a handful of Dead and Company shows after a positive test back in January

  • John Mayer Tests Positive for COVID-19, Reschedules Four Tour Dates

    Just three days after two of his bandmembers tested positive for COVID-19, John Mayer has as well, and rescheduled four tour dates for May. “Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for COVID today, and I was one of them,” Mayer wrote on Instagram late Thursday. “This means we have to reschedule the next […]

  • San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward has message for Chiefs’ Travis Kelce ahead of 2022 game

    The 49ers’ safety called out the Chiefs star.

  • 2021-22 NHL Trade Tracker

    The 2022 NHL trade deadline is Monday, March 21 at 3 p.m. ET.

  • Raid on illegal bar in Midway results in recovery of large amounts of drugs

    Law enforcement conducted a raid on an illegal bar in Midway where they also recovered large amounts of drugs and a stolen firearm.

  • Minneapolis Park Officer Pulls Gun on Black Woman after Seeing Her Gun License

    Body camera footage of a Minneapolis Park Police officer pointing a gun at a woman during a traffic stop has been released, reported ABC 5 Investigates via KSTP. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has not responded yet to the incident or settlement following the incident.

  • Roundup: Simi Valley police bust Home Depot theft ring, more news

    Simi Valley police help uncover a Southern California retail theft ring, Oxnard police arrest minors carrying so-called "ghost guns," plus more news.

  • Scott Peterson's new trial rests on 'Strawberry Shortcake'

    Convicted killer Scott Peterson's chance for a new trial in the murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son 20 years ago hinges on whether a California juror who helped send him to prison in 2004 amid worldwide publicity was biased because she was a domestic violence victim. “This hearing is critical," said Pat Harris, one of Peterson's attorneys. Laci Peterson, 27, was killed when she was eight months pregnant with a son, whom the Petersons planned to name Conner.

  • Jacksonville woman, a Middleburg teacher, accused of 'sexual encounters' with female student

    Caitlin Crum of Jacksonville was charged in Nassau County with sexual battery of one of her students at Calvary Christian Academy in Clay County.

  • Former NC police chief, recently considered drowned, arrested in Horry County, SC

    The former police chief never returned from a fishing trip in North Carolina and was reported missing after authorities conducted an “extensive water search.”

  • Florida Man Accused Of Shooting Girlfriend's Ex During Violent Front Yard Fight

    A Florida man has been accused of shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a heated argument turned violent, leaving the man with “critical, life threatening injuries.” Ryan Hawkins, 45, is now facing charges of attempted murder after the fight broke out Feb. 5 outside a South Blue Lake Avenue home, according to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Hawkins initially told deputies that he had fired at the man after the victim “armed himself with a brick” but after reviewing s

  • 'You should be ashamed of yourself': A glimpse into Deshaun Watson’s defense strategy

    The legal team for the Texans QB has probed into a wide range of issues with his accusers as a decision on criminal charges is expected soon.

  • How did ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ get away in latest prison escape? MDOC releases new details

    A Mississippi prison official said the convicted Coast killer looked like “something out of ‘Frankenstein’” when he was re-captured earlier this month. Here’s how MDOC says he escaped.

  • Tarzana couple convicted in $18M coronavirus fraud captured after 6 months on the run

    Three members of an Encino-based fraud ring who went on the lam after being convicted of stealing more than $18 million in COVID-19 relief loans were captured in Montenegro and federal authorities are seeking their extradition, a senior law enforcement official told City News Service Wednesday.