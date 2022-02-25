Jan. 6 suspect seeks separation from co-defendants

Joshua Doolin is seen in an image captured outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to an FBI affidavit.

For nearly eight months, Josh Doolin’s name has been linked with those of four friends accused of committing serious crimes during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Doolin, a Polk City resident, is now seeking to separate himself legally from the others.

Previously: Report: Local Jan. 6 suspect Joshua Doolin asks for trial

Also: Judge refuses to jail Lakeland Capitol riot suspect ahead of his wedding celebration

Doolin’s lawyer filed a petition earlier this month with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia asking a judge to sever his case from those of his four co-defendants, three of whom are current or former Polk County residents.

Doolin, 24, is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. He has been free on bond since his indictment in June.

While Doolin faces misdemeanor charges, his case has been grouped with those of four others facing more serious charges: Olivia Pollock and her brother, Jonathan Pollock, both of the Lakeland area; Joseph Hutchinson III, formerly of Lakeland and now living in Georgia; and Michael Perkins of Plant City.

Jonathan Pollock remains a fugitive. The other suspects were arrested in June and are free on bond while awaiting trial.

The Pollock siblings, Hutchinson and Perkins are accused of assaulting, resisting or impeding law-enforcement officers, among other felony charges.

In the 19-page court filing before Judge Carl Nichols, Doolin’s lawyer, Allen Orenberg of Potomac, Maryland, suggested that his client would be tainted by association if he were tried along with the others. Orenberg wrote that a joint trial would create “a substantial risk of prejudice” for Doolin.

Orenberg used the phrases “transference of guilt” and “prejudice spillover” in the filing. He argued that keeping the evidence of all the charges against the five defendants separate “would be extremely difficult, if not impossible.”

Story continues

Vigil supporting suspects: Relatives of Jan. 6 defendants decry prosecutions

The lawyer suggested that the four co-defendants, “as well as un-indicted co-conspirators, chiefly orchestrated and carried out the bulk of the criminal acts alleged in the indictment.”

Orenberg cited multiple court rulings to support his arguments in the filing. He did not respond to a request for comment on the motion.

The petition also suggests that Doolin would be harmed by pretrial statements co-defendants have made to authorities or the media or posted on social media. Orenberg didn’t offer examples, but Olivia Pollock and her family members have made what could be interpreted as admissions of guilt in interviews with The Ledger and in videos posted by a documentary journalist.

Orenberg also repeated Doolin’s request for Nichols to set a trial date, an issue he first raised during a status hearing on Feb. 2. The lawyer said the decision of Doolin’s co-defendants to waive their right to a speedy trial was preventing Dooling from gaining that right, guaranteed under the Sixth Amendment.

During the status hearing, Nichols ruled that the period from Feb. 2 through April 5 would not count in calculating the time elapsed before a trial date. No defendants have yet gone to trial on Jan. 6 charges, though some have accepted plea agreements.

Voice of the people: Jan. 6 one example of longtime divide

Federal prosecutors are pursuing cases against more than 750 defendants in connection with the Capitol riot, making it the most complex prosecution in the nation’s history. Prosecutors are reportedly examining hundreds of hours of video captured during the Capitol attack.

COVID-19 restrictions have added to delays in prosecutions.

In filing an “instant motion” seeking to set a trial date, Orenberg argued that Doolin’s reputation suffers as he awaits a trial.

The lawyer wrote that “… Mr. Doolin is prejudiced because when the government takes the liberty to call and/or label him a ‘January 6th rioter,’ he has no way to clear his name without a trial. The longer he waits the longer Mr. Doolin’s reputation is savaged by the Indictment and the government’s actions. This results in a soul-crushing anxiety which takes its toll on the mental health of Mr. Doolin, as well as on his family.”

Orenberg wrote that Doolin wants a swift resolution of the charges against him so that he can pursue work that pays better than his current job. Doolin is now supporting his wife, who is a full-time student, the filing says.

“The longer this case goes, the worse it is for Mr. Doolin’s economics and his well-being,” Orenberg wrote. “By comparison, the government has no skin in this matter as it affects Mr. Doolin’s livelihood. The government can afford to wait. Mr. Doolin cannot and each passing day creates more of a financial burden on him.”

Orenberg argued that seven months without a trial date being set is not a reasonable period of delay, as required by the Sixth Amendment. The lawyer wrote that prosecutors have shared discovery material but said that logistical issues have delayed Doolin’s ability to get access to the material shared through websites.

'Least we could have done': Lakeland Jan. 6 suspect, family members call protesters 'heroes'

Doolin has been required to wear an ankle GPS monitor as a condition of his pre-trial release. Orenberg has unsuccessfully sought to have the monitor removed, arguing that it limits Doolin’s range as a delivery driver and causes discomfort when he exercises.

Doolin had started work with Polk County Fire Rescue as an emergency medical technician less than two months before his arrest. He was fired after the arrest became public.

A fifth Polk County resident, Corinne Montoni of Lakeland, is also indicted on charges connected with the Capitol riot. Her case is being prosecuted separately from those of Doolin and his co-defendants.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Local Jan. 6 suspect wants separation from four facing felony charges