Jan. 6: How the right wing has rewritten the history of the Capitol attack
In the immediate aftermath of the attempted insurrection on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021, Republican elected officials and many members of right-leaning media strongly denounced the riot and those who took part in the violence. Now, one year later, their story has changed — some even going so far as to argue that events the nation witnessed on live television did not occur. Yahoo News has compiled a detailed chronological timeline of how the rhetoric surrounding Jan. 6 has evolved over the last 12 months.