Reuters

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not resign and will seek a second term as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) after allies rallied behind him to stay on, a spokesperson from the president's office said on Saturday. Ramaphosa's position as the head of state came into question after an independent parliamentary panel said in a report he might have violated oath of office in regards to millions of dollars in cash that was found at his private game farm. "President Ramaphosa is not resigning based on a flawed report, neither is he stepping aside," Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told journalists by text message.