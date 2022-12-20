Jan. 6th Committee makes criminal referrals to DOJ regarding former President Trump

On Monday, the Jan. 6th Committee announced criminal referrals to the Department of Justice involving former President Donald Trump and others.

After 17 months of work, the committee made four criminal referrals to the DOJ involving former President Trump, Attorney John Eastman and others.

The four criminal referrals were obstruction of an official proceeding, inciting an insurrection, and two counts of conspiracy.

The committee said they also believe Trump and others are guilty of conspiracy related to the fraudulent electors scheme.

During the meeting Monday, the Committee also spotlighted a call between Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as evidence of the former President’s pressure campaign to overthrow the election.

“So what are we going to do because I only need 11,000 votes? Fellas. I only need 11,000 votes. Give me a break,” Trump said on the phone call.

Channel 2 Action News was there when Raffensperger testified about the call before the committee earlier this year

It is unclear if the DOJ will use the phone call as evidence since the department is already investigating potential criminal actions by Trump and his allies. But there are other investigation, too.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is also involved in the investigation as one of the prosecutors. The special grand jury is looking into potential criminal interference into the state’s electios.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Secretary of State’s Office for comment and did not receive a reply.

