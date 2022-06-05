Jan Cameron of TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) Just Spent AU$1.3m On Shares

TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Jan Cameron recently bought a whopping AU$1.3m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.07. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 25%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TasFoods

In fact, the recent purchase by Jan Cameron was the biggest purchase of TasFoods shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.064). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Jan Cameron was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Jan Cameron bought a total of 29.14m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.082. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. TasFoods insiders own about AU$6.5m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TasFoods Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of TasFoods we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with TasFoods (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

