Jan VanTassel, killed in Walmart parking lot, remembered as 'small-town good guy'

CENTER OSSIPEE — Jan Whittemore VanTassel is being remembered as a gentle, friendly man, a "small-town good guy."

VanTassel, 79, was allegedly beaten to death Friday night in the parking lot of the Walmart in Somersworth. His family and the community in Center Ossipee are in shock at the violence that ended his life.

Brian D. Roberge, 52, of East Rochester, the man charged in the murder is being held at Strafford County House of Corrections pending trial. He is charged with second-degree murder, which carries a potential life sentence. On Monday in Strafford County Superior Court, he pleaded not guilty, was denied bail and Judge Mark Howard approved sealing the affidavit in his case.

Compressional asphyxia was the cause of death, according to an autopsy report from the state medical examiner's office.

New Hampshire Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg's finding on the cause of death is "consistent with eyewitness accounts that Mr. Roberge was straddling Mr. VanTassel’s chest for several minutes while hitting him in the head and face," according to authorities.

VanTassel served more than 40 years as a volunteer firefighter

VanTassel was well known in his Center Ossipee community for 40-plus years of service with the Center Ossipee Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a captain, according to his obituary. Early on in his fire department career, he found great pleasure in fundraising activities for the department and "helped plan and participate in the fireman’s musters, attended every fireman’s dinner, sold tickets at Ham Night and most of all, he loved calling out the bingo numbers at Westwood Shores," the obituary states.

Fire Chief Dana Cullen said the Center Ossipee Fire Department is a place that was dear to VanTassel's heart. Though he retired years ago, he holds lifetime membership status in the department and often popped in to visit, according to the chief.

Members of the town's Fire Department were set to conduct their traditional funeral services for VanTassel.

"At the wake, we will set up a vigil, members to guard him," said Cullen. "They will form a line that visitors will pass through to pay their respects. A lot of people here knew and loved him. Our members and our mutual aid departments will be on hand."

The Center Ossipee Fire Department is now a combination of paid and volunteer members. Cullen said when VanTassel came on board the department was strictly volunteer.

According to his obituary, Van Tassel was a well-known certified Detroit Diesel mechanic. He worked as a mechanic for Rines Garage in West Ossipee as well as several local trucking companies and contractors. For many years he owned and operated his own trucking company, DJ & K Trucking, which delivered propane all over the Northeast and Canada for several major companies.

"Jan was your typical small-town good guy," said Cullen. "He did a lot of tinkering on the trucks here during the 60s and 70s, when volunteer fire departments did not have a lot of money. He could fix most things and he even helped create some of the specifications for trucks we would purchase. He was also good at driving the trucks and operating the pumps."

Cullen said VanTassel retired sometime in the 1980s.

"But he'd always come back to talk to the members," said Cullen. "He would tell the history of the town and stories about fires he worked on. As a matter of fact, we were talking on the Fourth of July and he was bragging about being the last of our lifetime members, as we don't really do that any longer."

According to his obituary, VanTassel was a graduate of Kennett High School in Conway, N.H. He is survived by his four children, stepdaughter, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jan's memory to the Center Ossipee Fire Department, PO Box 276, Center Ossipee NH 03814.

Visiting hours will be held at the Lord Funeral Home, 50 Moultonville Road, Center Ossipee, N.H., Friday, July 28, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. A Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Woodland Cemetery, 148 Hobbs Road, Effingham, NH 03882.

