Jana Duggar breaks her silence to explain her child endangerment charge, denying that she was arrested

Jana Duggar Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jana Duggar responded to accusations of child endangerment against her, claiming the incident was an accident.

She claims that a child she was babysitting slipped out of the house when she was not looking.

Duggar will appear in court on January 10, 2022 on a misdemeanor charge, court documents show.

Jana Duggar — the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar whose family was the subject of the TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting" — has responded to accusations of child endangerment.

"I'm only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all," the reality TV star wrote on Instagram Tuesday, days after it was revealed that she was charged with a misdemeanor in Arkansas.

In her Instagram story post, Duggar dove into what she says are the "raw facts" of the case.

"I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed," Duggar wrote on Instagram.

"They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary," she said.

She continued: "I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community."

Duggar said she was never arrested and in the end, she was just "upset at myself that it had happened at all."

Jana Duggar's statement posted to Instagram Tuesday, December 14, 2022. @janamduggar on Instagram

Duggar was charged with a misdemeanor for endangering the welfare of a child earlier in September, according to an Elm Springs District Court document obtained by Insider.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge and is set to appear in court on January 10, 2022.

The Duggar family did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider