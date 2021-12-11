Jana Duggar charged with child endangerment

The sister of reality TV star Josh Duggar, who was convicted this week on child pornography charges, is facing a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Jana Duggar, 31, was charged with endangerment of a minor on Sept. 9 at a district court in Washington County, Ark.

She pleaded not guilty on Sept. 23, according to court records obtained by multiple news outlets. Her next court date is on Jan. 10.

There's no evidence Jana Duggar's case is related to her brother's. Josh Duggar on Thursday was found guilty of possessing at least 200 images of child pornography.

The TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting" starred the Duggar family and ran from 2008 until 2015 when it was canceled after Josh Duggar had been accused of molesting four of his sisters.

A spinoff show, "Jill & Jessa: Counting On," was also canceled after Josh Duggar's arrest earlier this year.

Josh and Jana's father, Jim Bob Duggar, is running for a state senate seat in Arkansas.