Jana Duggar speaks out after child endangerment charge





Jana Duggar, a member of the reality TV family made famous on "19 Kids and Counting," is speaking out after being charged with child endangerment, the news of which broke this week.

The 31-year-old was charged on Sept. 9 in Washington County, Ark. She pleaded not guilty on Sept. 23, according to court records.

"I'm only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all," Duggar said in an Instagram story on Tuesday, according to Page Six.

Duggar wrote that she was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children under her care wandered outside alone. A passerby then called the police after noticing the solo child.

"This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed," Duggar wrote.

She continued, "They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community."

"I prefer a more private life," she added "but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time."

A jury last week found her brother, Josh Duggar, guilty of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He now faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for each count.

Josh and Jana are the children of Jim Bob Duggar, who lost the Republican primary this week for an Arkansas State Senate seat, after announcing his run in October.