Jana Partners Exits Callaway Golf, HD Supply
- By Tiziano Frateschi
Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.
Callaway Golf
The Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -5.04%.
The company, which manufactures golf clubs, has a market cap of $2.58 billion and an enterprise value of $3.11 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -18.05% and return on assets of -6.41% are underperforming 74% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.41 is below the industry median of 0.45.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.83% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.20% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.
HD Supply
The HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -4.21%.
The industrial distributor has a market cap of $8.69 billion and an enterprise value of $7.87 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 109.91% and return on assets of 38.7% are outperforming 98% of companies in the industrial distribution industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.54 is above the industry median of 0.6.
SSGA SPDR S&P 500
The firm trimmed its SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) stake by 24.28%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.64%.
Bloomin Brands
The firm reduced its Bloomin Brands Inc. (BLMN) stake by 29.8%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.32%.
The casual dining restaurant company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and an enterprise value of $4.51 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of -270.81% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of -4.53% is outperforming 52% of companies in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with no debt.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.57% of outstanding shares, followed by Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.21%.
The Brink's
The firm exited its The Brink's Co. (BCO) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -1.85%.
The company, which provides secure logistics and security solutions for cash and other valuables, has a market cap of $3.76 billion and an enterprise value of $6.04 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -9.39% and return on assets of -0.28% are underperforming 76% of companies in the business services industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.21.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.37% of outstanding shares, followed by Cohen with 0.30% and Simons' firm with 0.14%.
New Relic
The firm trimmed its position in New Relic Inc. (NEWR) by 35.2%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.97%.
The company, which provides software analytics solutions, has a market cap of $3.89 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -40.2% and return on assets of -12.72% are outperforming 83% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.53 is below the industry median of 2.41.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56% of outstanding shares, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.01%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
