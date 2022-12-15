Jana Partners tells Freshpet it plans to run for board seats in 2023

FILE PHOTO: Barry Rosenstein, founder and managing Partner of JANA Partners LLC., speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York
Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·1 min read

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The activist investment firm pushing Freshpet Inc to consider selling itself has told the pet-food company that it plans to launch a proxy fight and run for board seats, according to a regulatory filing made on Thursday.

Jana Partners LLC, which owns an 8.9% stake in Freshpet, recently added another candidate to its lineup in preparation for next year's annual meeting when four directors, including the chief executive officer, stand for election.

Last week, Jana Partners recruited Kurt Schmidt, a former chief executive officer of premium pet food brand Blue Buffalo which was purchased by General Mills Inc in 2017, to help with its campaign. The other advisers include a former Kraft Foods chief financial officer and a former chief executive officer at Jarden Corp, the filing shows.

Jana Partners wants Freshpet to consider operational changes and improve how it allocates capital in addition to exploring a sale. It ratcheted up the pressure this week by telling the company that it is ready to proceed with a board challenge.

The move comes nearly a year before the company, with a market capitalization of $2.7 billion, is expected to hold its annual meeting in October, 2023 and months before investors are permitted to nominate directors in June.

A representative for Freshpet was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Japan Said to Be Looking at Policy Review

    Bank of Japan officials are said to be looking at a policy review next year, however, it is unlikely to happen before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April. Paul Jackson reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Lands’ End winding down Japan business

    Lands’ End notified employees there of the pending closure in August and began its wind-down. Liquidation sales began in September.

  • BigCommerce cutting 13% of workforce as it pares down costs, shifts customer focus

    The latest tech company to cut jobs is BigCommerce, which makes e-commerce software. The company said it is reducing its employee and contractor headcount by about 13% as it shifts its "go-to-market" focus.

  • Lanvin Group shares plunged 25% in their trading debut

    Shares of Chinese luxury firm Lanvin Group closed their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $7.63 a share, down 25% following volatile swings in the market.

  • Four People Reported Injured Following Storm in Clarke County, Mississippi

    At least four people were injured, and dozens of homes were damaged after a storm tore through Clarke County, Mississippi, on Wednesday, December 14, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.The East Mississippi Electric Power Association reported 2,940 outages following “a series of severe storms and multiple tornadoes” in the region on December 14.Aerial footage captured by Jaden Pappenheim shows damaged buildings and flattened trees in Clarke County. Credit: Jaden Pappenheim via Storyful

  • ECB Is Doubling Down on Rate Hikes Just as a Recession Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s warning that aggressive interest-rate hikes are far from over is raising the stakes for the euro region, just as a recession takes hold.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapEvery increase in borrowing costs, including Thursd

  • Macau casinos' new contracts to sharpen focus on non-gaming activities

    Macau's six incumbent casino firms are set to sign new 10-year contracts on Friday to operate in the world's biggest gambling hub, easing fears of investors and executives after a lengthy bidding process that had threatened to end one company's run. Incumbent operators Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings beat off a surprise bid from Malaysia's Genting to win the six licences on offer in the Chinese special administrative region. The new contracts, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will be signed at Macau's Government House on Friday by CEOs of the casino companies and the territory's officials.

  • Mortgage rates fall for fifth week

    Mortgage rates fell for a straight fifth week with the 30-year and 15-year fixed rate mortgages dropping to 6.31% and 5.54%, respectively, nearly double last year.

  • As Kuroda bows out, Bank of Japan's rising hawks eye end to unloved yield cap

    As Haruhiko Kuroda's decade helming Japan's central bank nears an end, more of his senior colleagues are seeing a case to remove the bank's cap on bond yields, a key but problematic piece of his radical monetary stimulus. The rare hawkish shift inside the Bank of Japan (BOJ) comes after years of heavy money printing failed to fire up anemic consumer demand and amid growing anger about the impact of ultra-low interest rates on bank lending margins and, more recently, the cost of living. A dozen people familiar with the BOJ's thinking say debate over how to remove a controversial cap on bond yields, introduced in 2016 as part of the bank's yield curve control (YCC) programme, could gather pace next year, provided wages perk up and major economic risks remain contained.

  • US to Push for Transparency on Chinese Loans to African Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- The US plans to push for more transparency around the terms of debts that African nations owe to China as they struggle to make repayments, a senior government official said. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapWashington will also “try and figure out

  • Italian brake maker Brembo plans expansion in northern Mexico

    Italian premium brakes maker Brembo, which supplies Tesla, Ferrari and other car companies, plans to expand one of its factories in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, government officials said on Thursday. The company has operated since 2015 in Nuevo Leon state, which borders Texas, and where it employs 1,150 people at its Escobedo site, the Nuevo Leon governor's office said in a statement. Brembo now plans to double the size of that factory, aiming to open around the second quarter of 2023, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

  • Asia Stocks Set to Open Lower on Hawkish Policy: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to drop Friday after hawkish signals from central banks sparked a rout in US and European equities and a rally in the dollar. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAustralian shares fell while futures for Japan and Hong Kong decl

  • San Mateo-based Salesforce rival Freshworks cuts jobs amid restructuring

    The company said that about 90 people were laid off, but that it wasn't part of a companywide job cut.

  • Crypto firm Binance says deposits returning after heavy withdrawals

    LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The head of major crypto exchange Binance said on Wednesday deposits were returning, a day after it saw heavy outflows of cryptocurrencies and halted some stablecoin withdrawals. On Tuesday, blockchain data firm Nansen said Binance saw withdrawals of $1.9 billion in 24 hours, the largest such outflow since June. "Things seem to have stabilised," CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Retirement...

  • Netanyahu, set to return to office, eyes deal with Saudis

    Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday vowed to seek full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office, claiming that doing so would also promote peace with the Palestinians. Netanyahu also said he would be open to restarting behind-the-scenes peace talks with the Palestinians. The comments, made in a rare interview with an Arab news outlet, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel, appeared to be aimed at easing concerns over the far-right makeup of the government that Netanyahu is forming.

  • I just retired at 64. My husband is 73 and beginning to have health issues. We need a financial plan and to figure out what to do with Social Security. What’s our move?

    My husband is 73 and beginning to have health issues, and I have no idea what to do regarding finances and Social Security, etc. Who should I be looking for to help me navigate this? To find one, look for an adviser who is fee-only and consider a registered investment adviser or a certified financial planner. Use a resource like the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors to search for fee-only advisers, recommends certified financial planner Joe Favorito at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Home-grown supply operation outfits Ukraine's women soldiers

    When 25-year-old Anastasia Mokhina donned fatigues and rushed off with her husband to help Ukraine defend itself as Russia invaded on Feb. 24, she quickly realized the military wasn’t well prepared for an influx of women volunteers. Word spread fast inside the ranks that amateur quartermasters were focusing on women’s particular needs, and a home-grown supply operation for female soldiers was born. Now, a volunteer group called “Zemliachky” — roughly translated as “women compatriots” — is serving many of the 57,000 women in the Ukrainian military with boots, uniforms, stand-to-pee tubes, wireless bras, thermal underwear, medicines, right-sized bulletproof plates for their flak jackets, and care packages with items like lotions, shampoo, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.