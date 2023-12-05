Jane Dwyre Garton, who died Nov. 24, remembered for philanthropy and activism in the Fox Cities

Jane Dwyre Garton, who died Nov. 24 at the age of 77, was known for her work in advancing the cause of women and girls in the Fox Valley.

Her colleagues and friends remember her for her activism, mentorship and ability to lead by lifting up others.

Dwyre Garton was born in Sheboygan, Wis. on Aug. 26, 1946, according to an obituary published by the Sheboygan Press.

After growing up in Sheboygan, she went to University of Dayton, where she graduated with a journalism degree in 1968. She married her husband Tony the following year. After several moves, they eventually settled in Appleton in 1980.

Dwyre Garton remembered as a 'trailblazer' from earliest days in her career

Dwyre Garton's earliest work was as a sports information officer at Lawrence's communication offices in the mid-'70s, helping young women take advantage of the newly rolled out Title IX laws that allowed them to equally participate in sports, her obituary said. From there, she went on to journalism, where she was a "trailblazer," said retired Post-Crescent staff writer Kathy Walsh Nufer, who met Dwyre Garton at the Post-Crescent during the late 1970s.

"In those days, not many women worked outside the home, and few were welcome in newsrooms," Nufer said. Still, Dwyre Garton worked as a beat reporter and eventually became a weekend and features editor, where she had a special affinity for stories covering mental health issues, government, agriculture, and women and girls in sports.

Her passion for education led to her receiving her master's degree in journalism, then to teaching journalism to students at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and what was then the University of Wisconsin-Fox Valley.

In this archived photo from Jan. 3, 1998, Jane Dwyre Garton (center) is pictured with other speakers at a series at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Colleages and friends remember Dwyre Garton, who died Nov. 24, 2023 for her service to the community.

Her later work helped to mentor and lift up others, especially women and girls in the Valley

Later in life, Dwyre Garton threw herself into volunteer work, serving at the Community Foundation of the Fox Cities, the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, Kurgan Sister Cities, Friends of the Appleton Public Library, Fox Cities Book Festival, and the Appleton Education Foundation.

In those roles, she was known for seeking out new ideas from around the country and bringing them to the Valley. She also was an early voice for equity and and inclusion at the Chamber of Commerce, according to former Women's Fund director Becky Boulanger.

Her colleagues and friends, however, especially remember Dwyre Garton for helping found the Women's Fund for the Fox Valley Region, a nonprofit whose mission is the "advancement of women and girls in our community," according to their website. She was the Women's Fund's first executive director starting in 1995.

Under her leadership, the Fund reached $1 million in endowment in 2006, and over its nearly-30-year history has granted $2.4 million to 113 nonprofits, according to current Women's Fund executive director Julie Keller. The funds go to organizations that improve wellness, education, training and mentoring for women in the Fox Cities, according to the Women's Fund.

Reaching the $1 million mark was a "credibility milestone" for the Women's Fund, said Curt Detjen, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. "Her presence, reputation and impact really helped the Women's Fund increase its stature in the community."

Dwyre Garton received community awards for her work. In 2004, she received the C. L. Greiber Award of Merit from the Fox Valley Association for Career and Technical Education. Towards the end of her life, she was honored with the Walter L. Rugland Community Service Award from the Community Foundation in 2017.

Colleagues and friends describe her as a personal mentor to them and many others

One word many people interviewed for this story also used to describe Dwyre Garton was "mentor." Not only was she a personal mentor to them, they said she also made a habit of helping others grow.

Kathy Voigt, a former member of the Chamber of Commerce, described her as a "quiet doer" who "encouraged young people to become involved, bring ideas forward...to stand back and let them shine."

Detjen said she "inspired a whole generation of leaders," and taught him important lessons about handling complicated or divisive situations.

"(She taught me) the humble, carefully thought-out, statesmanlike approach would make a stronger impact than being the biggest voice in the room," he said.

Dwyre Garton remembered as 'a joy to know' and devoted to family

Besides her considerable work on boards and foundations, Dwyre Garton also ran two Boston Marathons and two Chicago Marathons, traveled the world, authored a book about pedal cars and raised two daughters with her husband Tony. When she passed, she and Tony had been married for 54 years and "loved each other deeply," according to her obituary.

"She was very proud of her family, her children and grandchildren," said Boulanger.

On a personal level, "she had a real knack for making her good friends better people," Nufer said. Voigt remembered her as "a quiet, gracious person with a great laugh." And, Detjen said, "she was focused, aspirational, a joy to know and work with," who had a "very curious and creative mind."

Dwyre Garton's celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. Dec. 22 at Lawrence University's Warch Campus Center, according to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or the Women's Fund for the Fox Valley Region.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for northeastern Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Jane Dwyre Garton remembered for philanthropy and activism in the Fox Cities