Jane Fonda said she was 'completely starstruck' and 'actually got weak' in the knees when she worked with Tom Brady for the movie '80 for Brady'

Jane Fonda and Rita Moreno attend the world premiere opening night screening of '80 For Brady' during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

Legendary actress Jane Fonda said she "actually got weak" in the knees while working with NFL star Tom Brady.

Fonda starred in the movie "80 for Brady" about a group of friends who go see the 2017 Super Bowl and meet Brady.

Fonda and co-stars Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno gushed about Brady at the film's premiere on Friday.

Legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda said she was "completely starstruck" by working with football star Tom Brady in the movie "80 for Brady."

"My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer," Fonda, 85, said at the comedy's premiere in Palm Springs, California on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm in awe of that kind of skill. When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it. I was just awestruck."

The movie, "80 for Brady," tells the story of a group of friends – portrayed by Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno – who take a road trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to meet Brady, according to THR.

The actresses had nothing but kind words for the legendary quarterback, who was unable to attend Friday's premiere as he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the NFL playoffs.

"He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is at what he does, but it's true. He was also sweet and polite," Fonda said of Brady.

Tomlin added that Brady, 45, was "a good actor" and "very personable and unassuming," while Field added that he is "clearly a performer," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brady returned the compliments during a previous interview with the outlet.

"We found the most amazing actresses," Brady said at the time. "Lily, Jane, Rita, and Sally. They brought it all to life. At the end of the day, watching them act and watching them perform was so cool."

Read the original article on Insider