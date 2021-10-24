Jane Goodall's message of hope
Famed naturalist Jane Goodall has dedicated her life to protecting wildlife and the environment, and at age 87, she continues to reach out to as many people as possible to advocate for a more sustainable future. She talks with correspondent Seth Doane about her new book, "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times," and about how everyone can contribute to reversing mankind's destruction of our only home.