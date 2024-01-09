Jane Howington, volunteer who helped cultivate Augustans' education and faith, dies at 81

FILE - Jane Howington, who received the Jimmie Dyess Symposium's Distinguished American Award, addresses the crowd at the Jimmie Dyess Symposium at the Augusta Museum of History, in this photo from 2018.

Jane Howington – a tireless community volunteer and pioneer public servant whose work advocated faith and education – has died. She was 81.

A 2 p.m. Jan. 21 memorial service at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta, will honor her life.

If you attend, her family suggests wearing orange. Howington proudly graduated from the red-and-black University of Georgia, but she also embraced the irony of having another favorite color.

Few things brought Howington more joy than teaching. As a deacon and elder at Reid Memorial, she had conducted Sunday school classes and Bible study groups five days a week for more than 40 years. She also taught world history briefly at North Augusta High School after graduating from UGA.

Howington made history in 1985 when she became the first-ever chairwoman of the Columbia County Board of Education, after she and Susanne Scott became the first two women to be elected to the board the previous November. Howington stayed on the board until 1991.

Becoming the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library Board of Trustees’ president in 2007, she almost immediately began solidifying community support to replace the aging library on Greene Street, built in 1960, with the $47 million facility that opened on Telfair Street in 2010.

The reach and impact of her volunteerism prompted Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis to declare Sept. 22, 2016, “Jane Howington Day.”

She belonged to the Augusta Philomathic Club, which Howington claimed is Augusta’s first women’s club and the oldest continuously active women’s club in Georgia.

She belonged to the Medical Dames, a student American Medical Association auxiliary for medical students' wives.

But she belonged with oncology radiologist Dr. Jerry Howington, and he with her, since the day they met at a Young Life Christian fellowship meeting while attending the Academy of Richmond County in the late 1950s. A year’s worth of separation attending Wheaton College in Illinois was enough for her to transfer to UGA to be with Jerry. They wed in 1961 and graduated in 1963.

The Howingtons reared two children and delighted in their six grandchildren.

Then there’s Tassie.

Here’s how longtime Augusta Chronicle Bill Kirby described the Howingtons’ dog situation in 2011:

“Over the years, Jane and Jerry have had seven miniature black poodles with the same name – Tassie –except that they're called Tassie 1, Tassie 2, and so on. When one dies, they immediately get another one. Jane said a friend asked her what she was going to do if Jerry died and she remarried, and Jane said, ‘He'll be Jerry 2.’"

Today, there’s no Jerry 2 – just Jerry 1 and Tassie 10.

But there will be only one Jane Howington.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Memorial set Jan. 21 for longtime Augusta civic leader Jane Howington