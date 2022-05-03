Jane Street Dives Into DeFi With $25M USDC Loan

aditya1702
Oliver Knight
·1 min read

Prominent trading firm Jane Street has made its first stride into DeFi, borrowing $25 million in USDC from BlockTower Capital via DeFi marketplace Clearpool, with plans to eventually increase that amount to $50 million, Clearpool confirmed in a press release Tuesday. Bloomberg first reported on the news.

  • Clearpool is a platform where institutions can access uncollateralized loans from a network of lenders. It is backed by investors including Arrington Capital, Sequoia Capital, Sino Global Capital and HashKey.

  • "This is the first time that a major Wall Street institution has entered into a borrowing transaction on a DeFi protocol," Clearpool noted in its press release.

  • BlockTower general partner Sanat Rao told Bloomberg that DeFi protocols typically earn 15% to 25% in annualized interest, but declined to specify the rate BlockTower will receive from Jane Street.

  • Jane Street made its first DeFi investment last month, backing decentralized lending protocol, Bastion.

  • The New York firm also provides liquidity for Bitcoin and Ethereum on Robinhood and made its first crypto trade in 2017.

  • In January, Jane Street's Turner Batty described crypto trading as “a clear growth area” and that the number of people at Jane Street working on cryptocurrency has "never been higher."

Read more: Near DeFi Project Bastion Reveals $9M Funding Round on Heels of BSTN Airdrop Plans

