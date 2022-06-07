Jane Street Follows Elliott in Suing LME Over Nickel Trades

Alfred Cang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street trading powerhouse Jane Street is seeking around $15 million in damages from the London Metal Exchange over its decision in March to cancel nickel trades after an unprecedented short squeeze.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The action by the firm that’s known for its dominance in markets such as exchange-traded funds and corporate bonds follows a similar and larger claim by Elliott Investment Management, which is seeking $456 million from the LME.

The judicial review was filed by Jane Street Global Trading LLC in the English High Court and served on the LME and its clearinghouse on Monday, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., the UK bourse’s owner, said in a statement. The claim is without merit and will be contested vigorously, it said.

See also: Elliott Sues the LME For $456 Million Over Nickel Chaos

The Hong Kong exchange revealed on Monday that two vehicles under Elliott Investment Management were also claiming damages from the LME. The UK exchange has been widely criticized for its handling of the nickel market crisis and is also facing a review by domestic regulators.

“The LME’s arbitrary decision to cancel nickel trades during a period of heightened volatility severely undermines the integrity of the markets and sets a dangerous precedent that calls future contracts into question,” Jane Street said in emailed comments. The trading firm “has undertaken this action to recoup its losses caused by the LME’s illegal actions and to strengthen the exchange and restore the market’s trust in it,” it said.

See also: From VW to JPMorgan, the Unlikely Cast Behind Nickel’s Big Squeeze

The LME suspended its nickel market on March 8 and controversially canceled $3.9 billion of trades after prices surged in a massive squeeze centered around a large short position held by nickel tycoon Xiang Guangda. While Xiang stands out as the big short, no single trader or investor on the other side has been credited, or blamed, for driving prices higher.

Hedge funds, drawn to nickel as a bet on the electric vehicle revolution and due to worries about interruptions to Russian supplies, were believed to be among the bulls. Collectively, investment funds lifted bullish bets on nickel to the highest on record on Feb. 18, the week before the invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CEO-worker pay gap jumps in 2021 at low-wage U.S. companies

    The pay gap between workers and CEOs at 300 publicly listed U.S. companies with the lowest median wage jumped in 2021, a study from the Institute for Policy Studies https://ips-dc.org (IPS) showed on Tuesday. Average CEO pay in the group climbed $2.5 million to $10.6 million, while median worker pay rose $3,556 to $23,968. The findings will give new ammunition to investors who push for social justice causes as part of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda.

  • Sony's former chief, who pushed content but missed iPod wave, dies at 84

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nobuyuki Idei, the urbane former chief executive of Sony Group Corp, who spearheaded the Japanese conglomerate's push into content but missed the shift to MP3s that led to the iPod, died on June 2, the company said on Tuesday. Idei, who was 84, took the helm in 1995 to drive Sony into entertainment from hardware, but under his leadership the company behind the Walkman was slow to embrace MP3s and flat-panel TVs. Known for his charisma and frank manner, Idei had been handpicked by predecessor Norio Ohga but his push into content opened a rift between Japan-based engineers and foreign movie and music executives.

  • Japan's Nidec to unify chip procurement amid supply crunch

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Electric motor maker Nidec Corp on Tuesday said it would combine group semiconductor purchases into a single procurement unit to strengthen ties with chip makers and ensure it could source key components amid continued uncertainty over supplies. "The chip industry environment is more uncertain than it has ever been," said Ryuji Omura, deputy chief technology officer of Nidec, makes motors for electric vehicles, household appliances and other products. The company's decision to centralize procurement is a sign that chip shortages, which have affected automakers in particular, may persist and are forcing companies to implement more aggressive measures to ensure they have enough components to meet demand for their products and devices.

  • Venezuela’s Capitalist Playground Has $200,000 Ferraris and a Bustling Casino

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- At 10:30 p.m., gamblers are already packing the slot machines at the casino. Bartenders offer free booze, dancers swing to merengue music, and bingo players compete for a $500 prize near the poker tables. At midnight on this Friday in May, one lucky player wins a raffle for a $2,900 Yamaha motorcycle, then trades the keys for cash.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Mus

  • ECB Will Herald New Policy Era With Rate Path to Fight Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapThe European Central Bank will begin a new era of monetary poli

  • Nobuyuki Idei, Sony Boss Who Elevated PlayStation, Dies at 84

    (Bloomberg) -- Nobuyuki Idei, former chief executive officer of Sony Group Corp., has died of liver failure. He was 84.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapIdei, who joined the company in 1960 and served as CEO

  • Five years in jail for domestic abusers who choke partners to control them

    Domestic abusers who choke their partners in an attempt to control or induce fear will face up to five years in jail under a new offence that comes into force on Tuesday.

  • New Philippine Central Bank Head Signals at Least Two Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapThe Philippines will likely follow its interest-rate increase l

  • Aussie jumps after RBA hikes more than expected; yen sinks to new 20-year low

    The Australian dollar surged after the country's Reserve Bank hiked interest rates more than expected, while the yen dropped to a fresh two-decade low against the greenback as worries about persistent inflation pushed up U.S. bond yields. Prior to the policy decision, the currency had been pulling back from a six-week peak at $0.72825 reached last Friday. "There is plenty of sticker shock in the RBA decision, by opting for the least-forecast choice of hike, a long way north of market pricing," said Westpac currency strategist Sean Callow.

  • RBA Wrongfoots Market With Outsized Hike, Sending Yields Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapAustralia’s central bank surprised investors by raising interes

  • United Natural Foods set to report earnings on Tuesday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo previews United Natural Food Inc.'s stock ahead of its quarterly earnings report tomorrow.

  • Jane Street Global sues LME for $15.3 million for cancelling nickel trades

    The LME, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, is being probed by regulators after it suspended activity and cancelled nickel trades on March 8 due to volatility that saw prices double to more than $100,000 a tonne within hours. The decision to cancel nickel trades "during a period of heightened volatility severely undermines the integrity of the markets and sets a dangerous precedent that calls future contracts into question," a Jane Street representative said in a statement. The Hong Kong bourse said in a statement that the LME considered the claim by the U.S. quantitative fund and market maker to be "without merit and the LME will contest it vigorously".

  • Tencent-Backed Firm G7 Merges With Alibaba-Backed E6

    (Bloomberg) -- G7 Connect Inc., a fleet management company backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., has agreed to merge with its smaller competitor E6, which counts a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as an investor, bringing the two Chinese platform giants together as shareholders in the combined firm.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealU

  • Peloton Names Amazon Executive to CFO Post in Latest Reshuffle

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. named Amazon.com Inc. executive Liz Coddington as its chief financial officer, marking the latest shake-up at the fitness company as it pursues a turnaround. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Chec

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

    Now more expensive than Disney but cheaper than Netflix, Amazon hasn't done this in 20 years.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.