Jane Young sworn in as U.S. Attorney for NH

May 3—Former New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young was sworn in Monday as the United States Attorney for New Hampshire.

The oath of office was administered at the federal courthouse in Concord by Chief U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty.

President Joe Biden nominated Young for the position in January. She was confirmed Wednesday on a voice vote. Young is the 58th U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.

"I thank President Biden and the Senate for the privilege to serve the State of New Hampshire as the United States Attorney," said Young in a statement. "I also thank Senator Shaheen and Senator Hassan for recommending me to the President. I look forward to serving the people of New Hampshire in my new role and will work tirelessly to ensure that the federal laws are enforced and that those who violate those laws are held accountable."

Young replaces John J. Farley, who had been acting U.S. attorney since March 2021. Farley was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland following the resignation of Scott Murray, an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

Young had served as deputy attorney general since 2018, holding numerous roles in the Attorney General's Office since joining in 1992.

At the AG's Office, Young served in several leadership roles, including director of the division of public protection, chief of the criminal justice bureau and chief of the drug unit.

She previously served as an assistant Hillsborough County attorney for two years, from 1990 to 1992.

"I'm confident she will serve New Hampshire with distinction as the state's chief federal law enforcement officer," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.

"Her stellar record of investigating and prosecuting criminals, and her deep commitment to justice, gives me confidence that Ms. Young will serve Granite Staters with distinction," U.S. Sen. Hassan said in a statement.

Young received a bachelor's degree from Saint Anselm College in 1986 and J.D. from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law in 1989.