Janell Whitlock, John and Julia Heaton inducted into Carlsbad Hall of Fame

Inducted into the Carlsbad Hall of Fame Dec. 29, Janell Whitlock was remembered as fair with people and caring about her community.

Whitlock died in 2021. She led an active life after moving with her family to Carlsbad in 1957 from her native Arkansas.

She had an extensive career as a public servant in Carlsbad as municipal judge, city councilor and county commissioner.

More: Janell Whitlock's legacy honored with City of Carlsbad building dedication Friday

During her induction ceremony at the Carlsbad Museum, Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Chad Ingram said he developed a lifelong friendship with Whitlock after being ticketed as a young man for drag racing along Canal Street.

Ingram said he learned a lesson that day and later worked with Whitlock to advocate for Carlsbad as a retirement destination.

Chad Ingram, chief executive officer of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, speaks during the induction of the late Janell Whitlock into the Carlsbad Hall of Fame on Dec. 29, 2023.

“What do you say about a woman who did everything,” Ingram said. “She worked very hard making sure Carlsbad was a great place to retire.”

Fellow Carlsbad Hall of Famer and former business owner Becky Thompson was Whitlock’s neighbor and said she and Whitlock had similar lives growing up in Arkansas and a love for the game of basketball.

“We were just great buddies. Janell was a wonderful person (and) she was such a beautiful lady,” she added.

Outgoing Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway said Whitlock dedicated a good portion of her life to Carlsbad and Eddy County.

More: Remembering Janell Whitlock as a leader in the Carlsbad community

“She was highly ethical and capable person. She always did her homework,” he said.

John and Julia Heaton inducted into Carlsbad Hall of Fame

Janway said the Heatons contributed to and championed Carlsbad in many ways.

The couple was inducted into the Carlsbad Hall of Fame before Whitlock on Dec. 29.

John Heaton, former New Mexico State representative, speaks during an induction ceremony Dec. 29, 2023 at the Carlsbad Hall of Fame.

A former state representative, John Heaton built strong bipartisan connections while representing Carlsbad in Santa Fe, according to Janway.

A retired pharamacist he served in the New Mexico Legislature from 1997 to 2010 and Janway credited Heaton for being a driving force for nuclear energy as a top industry in Carlsbad.

Julia Heaton taught in the Carlsbad Municipal Schools from 1973 until 1996 and led the effort to build Halagueño Arts Park, the Carlsbad Museum and Carlsbad Public Library, Janway said.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Janell Whitlock, John and Julia Heaton join Carlsbad Hall of Fame