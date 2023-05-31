Janelle Monáe Announces “The Age of Pleasure Tour”
Janelle Monáe has announced “The Age of Pleasure Tour” in support of her upcoming album of the same name.
The 26-city trek kicks off in Seattle on August 30th, with subsequent dates scheduled in Vancouver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Montreal, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, and more.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale commences on Monday, June 5th (use access code DISCO), ahead of a general on-sale scheduled for Wednesday, June 7th via Ticketmaster.
Once tickets go on sale, you can also grab them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
The Age of Pleasure, Monaé’s first album in five years, is out on June 9th. The lead single, “Lipstick Lover,” was subsequently crowned our Song of the Week.
Janelle Monaé 2023 Tour Dates:
08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
09/02 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
09/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
