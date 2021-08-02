Janesville cops seek tips on purse theft

Aug. 1—The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance as authorities try to identify a suspect who stole a purse from a vehicle parked outside a local gym in Janesville earlier this month.

Authorities believe a thief smashed the window of someone's locked vehicle and grabbed a purse left inside. The vehicle was parked outside Planet Fitness, 1800 Milton Ave., and the theft happened the evening of July 15, according to an alert from Janesville police.

Shortly after the theft, police believe the thief fraudulently used the victim's credit card at Walmart in Beloit.

A video image provided by police shows a dark-skinned man of medium height walking through the entry at the Walmart store.

Police are urging anyone with information on the theft to call Janesville police at 608-755-3100 or the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244. People also can leave a tip at CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip via smartphone using the P3 app.