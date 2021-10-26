Janesville found asleep in his truck, arrested on sixth OWI charge

Oct. 26—TOWN OF ROCK — A Janesville man was found sleeping in his vehicle and arrested on a sixth offense OWI charge early Tuesday morning, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.

At 3:51 a.m., a deputy was patrolling near South River Road and West Happy Hollow Road when they saw a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck in the middle of the road with its running light activated.

The deputy approached the vehicle and found a man sleeping in the driver's seat, according to the release.

The driver was identified as David L. Dewey, 57, of Janesville. Dewey showed signs of impairment and was arrested on a felony sixth offense operating while intoxicated charge.

Dewey is currently being held at Rock County Jail.