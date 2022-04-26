Janesville man accused of pointing rifle at raccoon hunter

Apr. 26—The Free Press

LE CENTER — A Janesville man allegedly pointed a rifle at a teen who was hunting for raccoons in early April.

Gary Francis Pfeifer, 68, faces a felony assault charge and a misdemeanor dangerous weapons charge in Le Sueur County District Court. The charges were filed Friday.

The teen reported he was raccoon hunting in Waseca County on April 4 with a friend and a sibling before the incident occurred, according to a criminal complaint. After the group shot a raccoon in a field, which they reportedly had permission to hunt on, Pfeifer approached in a truck and tried to block them from leaving.

The group drove around the truck, but Pfeifer allegedly tailgated them within one or two feet while going 65 mph. They then turned off Highway 60 in Le Sueur County and parked behind a bar in Elysian.

Pfeifer allegedly parked behind them, got out of his truck holding a rifle at his hip, and pointed it at the teen saying, "gosh darn right I'm going to have a gun," according to the complaint.

A Le Sueur County Sheriff's Department captain reported Pfeifer admitted he was involved in the confrontation.

The two others in the teen's group indicated Pfeifer did point the rifle at the teen.

