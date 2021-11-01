Janesville man arrested on charge of fourth OWI

Nov. 1—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man was arrested Friday on suspicion of his fourth operating-while-intoxicated offense, police said in a news release.

Janesville police were dispatched for a trespassing complaint at 338 Cherry St. The release says officers saw Brian Anderson, 54, drive and park his vehicle. Police said he then approached officers and was displaying signs of impairment.

Anderson submitted to field sobriety testing and was arrested for a suspected fourth OWI offense. He was also charged with possession of prescription drugs.