UPDATE: Janesville man arrested in Columbia County on homicide charge
Feb. 15—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man who was booked into the Columbia County Jail on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide also was arrested on domestic violence charges in Janesville earlier this month.
The Columbia County Jail in its list of daily bookings says Jeremy L. Mondy, 34, was brought in on the homicide charge in connection with an incident at 11:36 a.m. Sunday.
Janesville police arrested Mondy on Feb. 3 at his home in the 300 block of South Academy Street on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
A woman told Janesville police Mondy had prevented her from leaving and damaged her phone. She also told them about an instance of domestic violence from the night before, according to a police report.
It is not immediately clear if the two incidents are related.
In a news release, Wisconsin Dells police said at 11:37 a.m. Sunday they investigated a woman's death at a room at the Vue hotel, 1015 River Road. They first responded to check the welfare of two people staying in the room.
A man the news release does not identify said he was OK, but he said the woman was dead. Wisconsin Dells police reported taking that man into custody.
Janesville police Lt. Chad Pearson said police received a report of a missing Janesville woman Sunday, but he could not confirm if that missing person was the woman found in Wisconsin Dells.
The missing woman was, however, the victim from the Feb. 3 domestic incident in Janesville, according to a police report.
Pearson said Janesville police have been communicating with local and state authorities who are investigating the death in Columbia County.
He said he could not release more details about their investigation or that of other agencies.
This story was updated at 5:35 p.m. Monday.