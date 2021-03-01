Janesville man arrested on fourth OWI charge
Mar. 1—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man was arrested early Monday morning on his suspected fourth intoxicated-driving charge, Janesville police said.
Police responded at 2:21 a.m. Monday to a report of disorderly conduct at a tavern on East Milwaukee Street, according to a police department news release.
Investigating officers identified Anthony Q. Garthwaite, 41, of 2319 Newman St., as the suspect and located him at his residence, according to the release.
Garthwaite showed signs of impairment and was arrested on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving, the release states.
He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.