Janesville man arrested on intoxicated-driving charge

Jun. 30—JANESVILLE — Janesville man was arrested Tuesday evening on a fifth offense OWI charge, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police stopped Shayn A. Burdick, 42, of 3406 N. County E, at 5:59 p.m. on South Jackson Street near West Delavan Drive. An officer noticed Burdick showed signs of impairment which led to his arrest, according to the release.

Burdick was arrested on charges of fifth offense operating while intoxicated, operating while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.

He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.