Janesville man arrested Monday after early morning search warrant

Jun. 28—JANESVILLE — Police arrested a Janesville man on gun and drug charges after a search warrant early Monday morning, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Members of the Janesville Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant at 3:33 a.m. Monday at 928 Todd Drive as part of an investigation into illegal sales of narcotics.

Officers searched a storage unit and performed a search during a traffic stop. Police found four handguns, 5.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 91 marijuana vape carts, 47 grams of marijuana, several items of drug paraphernalia and $1,990 in cash, according to the release.

Abdul Deshawn Harriel, 41, of 4317 Sandhill Drive, was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harriel is currently being held at Rock County Jail.

