Janesville man arrested on suspicion of fifth OWI

Jul. 19—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of a fifth operating while intoxicated offense and obstructing an officer after he was stopped for speeding and missing a front license plate.

According to a Janesville Police Department news release, an officer stopped Scott A. McPherson, 40, in a parking lot at the intersection of Racine and Main streets, Janesville, at 2:28 a.m. Saturday, July 17.

Police said McPherson got out of the car and fled on foot after he stopped but was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

He refused field sobriety testing, but police obtained a warrant to take a blood sample for testing, according to the news release.