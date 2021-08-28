Janesville man arrested after SWAT standoff in Beloit

Aug. 27—JANESVILLE/BELOIT — Beloit and Janesville police SWAT teams surrounded a Beloit residence for several hours before making an arrest Friday morning, according to a Janesville police news release.

Janesville officers were dispatched to a report of domestic violence at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Mole Avenue, according to the release.

Officers found a victim in need of medical attention and a suspect gone.

Police say they identified Janesville resident Gregory X. Ashford, 29, of Janesville, as the suspect and traced him to a residence on Highland Avenue in Beloit.

Ashford surrendered at 6:08 a.m. Friday, according to a Janesville police report.

He was arrested on charges of substantial battery, criminal damage to property and physical abuse of a child, according to the release. He was held at the Rock County Jail.

Ashford was on probation for burglary and possession with intent to deliver heroin, according to the release.