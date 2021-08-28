Janesville man arrested after SWAT standoff in Beloit

The Janesville Gazette, Wis.
·1 min read

Aug. 27—JANESVILLE/BELOIT — Beloit and Janesville police SWAT teams surrounded a Beloit residence for several hours before making an arrest Friday morning, according to a Janesville police news release.

Janesville officers were dispatched to a report of domestic violence at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Mole Avenue, according to the release.

Officers found a victim in need of medical attention and a suspect gone.

Police say they identified Janesville resident Gregory X. Ashford, 29, of Janesville, as the suspect and traced him to a residence on Highland Avenue in Beloit.

Ashford surrendered at 6:08 a.m. Friday, according to a Janesville police report.

He was arrested on charges of substantial battery, criminal damage to property and physical abuse of a child, according to the release. He was held at the Rock County Jail.

Ashford was on probation for burglary and possession with intent to deliver heroin, according to the release.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories