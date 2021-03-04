Janesville man arrested after vehicle chase west of Janesville

Mar. 4—JANESVILLE — Police arrested a Janesville man who was wanted on a warrant stemming from a 2019 fatal drug overdose after a vehicle chase Wednesday night, according to a police department news release.

Janesville officers first attempted to stop Chad E. Bobzien, 43, at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday on South Crosby Avenue near Riverview Drive, according to the release.

Bobzien had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in a 2019 drug overdose death, according to the release.

Bobzein refused to stop, and police pursued his vehicle on county roads west of Janesville. Rock County sheriff's deputies eventually deployed tire-deflating devices, which caused Bobzien's vehicle to veer into a field on County A near Polzin Road, according to the release.

Janesville police, sheriff's deputies and State Patrol troopers took Bobzien and a female passenger into custody. No injuries were reported in the pursuit, which lasted 17 minutes and covered about 20 miles, according to the release.

Bobzien was arrested on charges of first-degree reckless homicide, fleeing an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

