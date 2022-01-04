Janesville man charged with burglary, knife assaults

Jan. 4—The Free Press

JANESVILLE — A man allegedly broke into a Janesville house, cut two women with a knife and threatened a man with the knife.

Samuel Raymond Horace, 44, of Janesville, was charged with felony counts of burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Waseca County District Court.

According to a court complaint:

Horace threw a pot with a dead plant through a glass door and went into a house occupied by a woman he knows around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

He went into a bedroom where a man was sleeping, pulled the man out of bed and pointed a knife at him. He then went into another bedroom where the woman he knows was sleeping and punched her multiple times.

Another woman came in and tried to stop Horace but he pushed her to the floor. He then pinned the woman he knows against a wall and resumed punching her. The woman bit Horace, prompting him to step back and pull out a knife.

Horace then lunged at the woman he knows and cut her on a forearm and on a thigh. The other woman intervened again and also was cut on the thigh.

Horace then held the knife to the throat of the woman he knows before he left.

When questioned by a police officer, Horace reportedly said he went into the woman's home because he was upset with her. He said he wished the night had not happened and he was glad he did not slit anyone's throat.