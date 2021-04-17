Janesville man charged with fourth intoxicated-driving violation, resisting an officer

Apr. 16—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man was charged with his suspected fourth intoxicated-driving offense and resisting an officer in January, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Rock County Court.

Authorities say Paul D. Olsen, 48, of 831 Sussex Drive, appeared intoxicated at a local gas station before getting behind the wheel at about 1:47 a.m. Jan. 1. He was seen crossing the center line while driving, according to the complaint.

Olsen resisted efforts to draw blood at the Rock County Jail, according to the complaint. His blood-alcohol concentration later tested as 0.253.

He has previous intoxicated-driving convictions from 1995, 2003 and 2018 across different states, including Wisconsin, the complaint states.