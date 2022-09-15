Janesville man charged with meth sales

Sep. 15—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man faces felony drug sales charges after task force agents reported finding about 131 grams of methamphetamine in his camper.

Lance Michael Utz, 37, was charged with two felonies for sale and two felonies for possession last week in Blue Earth County District Court.

Blue Earth County sheriff's deputies reportedly pulled over Utz on his motorcycle Sept. 7 and found about 18 grams of meth and $5,740 in cash in his backpack, according to a criminal complaint.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents then reportedly found the 131 grams in his camper along with digital scales, 105 grams of marijuana and 272 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

