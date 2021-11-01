Janesville man charged in more burglaries

Oct. 31—The Free Press

A Janesville man already charged with multiple burglaries in Waseca County is now charged in three more burglaries in Le Sueur County.

Luke Duane Olson, 35, is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft in three different cases filed Friday in Le Sueur County District Court. He also is charged with felony gun theft in two of the cases.

Olson stole tools, a shotgun, ammunition, copper wiring, a dirt bike and other items from a rural Waterville residents workshop, one set of charges alleges. The items were valued at over $13,000 and went missing the night of Oct. 18 or the next morning.

Olson allegedly also burglarized outbuildings on two rural Elysian properties on Oct. 21 or the night prior.

One resident reported a shotgun, tools and batteries valued at $1,700 were taken from a shed, court documents say.

Another resident reported a shop was broken into. Fishing and hunting gear and money was taken. Total loss was over $4,000.

All of the items reported stolen from those three burglaries allegedly were found when authorities searched Olson's property on Oct. 21.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search the property because Olson was a suspect in burglaries in rural Waseca County. He was arrested and charged in Waseca County on Monday.