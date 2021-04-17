Janesville man charged with sixth intoxicated-driving offense

Apr. 16—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man charged with his suspected sixth intoxicated-driving offense admitted he had "a few" drinks before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Rock County Court.

Janesville police say Michael J. Mansell Jr., 45, of 2733 Kellogg Ave., drove while intoxicated at about 8:38 p.m. Wednesday on Center Avenue north of Racine Street.

Mansell appeared to cut off another driver.

Results from a blood test are pending, the complaint states.

Mansell has previous intoxicated-driving convictions in 1996, 2000 twice, 2004 and 2007.