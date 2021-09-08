Janesville man faces federal child-porn charges

Sep. 7—MADISON — A federal indictment accusing a Janesville man of using a child to pose for child pornography images has been unsealed after his arrest, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

The grand jury indictment charges Noah W. Eisele, 35, with five counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

The government alleges that on five occasions between April and November 2020, Eisele persuaded five different minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction that would be transmitted via interstate commerce.

The indictment also alleges that on March 16, he possessed a cellphone containing depictions of child pornography, that at least one of the depictions involved a child younger than 12, and the images had been transmitted in interstate and foreign commerce.

Eisele was arrested at his home Thursday and made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison that day, according to the news release. He is being held at the Dane County Jail.

An arrest warrant that might give further details of the allegations remains sealed by a federal judge.

Eisele faces maximum sentences of 15 to 30 years in federal prison on each production charge and a maximum 20 years on the possession charge.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

The Gazette reported in March that Eisele, then a town of Fulton resident, had been charged in Rock County court with possessing images and videos of girls engaged in sexual acts that he solicited from underage girls on Facebook.

The Rock County criminal complaint alleged Eisele used a Facebook account under the name Brandon Schuma and an image of "Alex from Target," a social media personality, to groom girls and exchange sexual images and videos with them.

The local case originated with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The girls were from several states, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, New York and Ohio, according to the complaint.

A hearing for a plea and sentencing in the local case is set for Oct. 6, according to online court records.