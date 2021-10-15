Janesville man faces felony intoxicated-driving charge

Oct. 14—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving is also charged with possessing a pill of MDMA and a small bag of marijuana.

Martinez M. White, 33, of 612 S. Locust St., was charged in Rock County Court on Monday. Police reported he smelled of alcohol when an officer found him at 12:14 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, sleeping in a parked, running truck at Rockport Road and Locust Street.

White was released on a signature bond after his initial court appearance Monday. He was ordered to remain sober and not to drive while his case is pending. He also faces a charge of driving after license revocation.

White's previous intoxicated-driving convictions included one in 2013 and two in 2018.