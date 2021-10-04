Janesville man facing burglary charges is accused of doing it again

Oct. 4—JANESVILLE — A man facing charges on a series of burglaries and other property crimes was arrested again Sunday morning, after Janesville police say he committed more break-ins and thefts on the city's east side.

Police were called to a burglary tin the 2100 block of Roxbury Road at 6:36 a.m. Sunday. They say Dillon L. Dutcher, 30, broke the window to a car parked in the driveway and took a garage door opener to open the garage and stole $6,000 worth of items.

Police say Dutcher, of Janesville, also had broken into two vehicles in the nearby 2000 and 2500 blocks of North Sumac Drive.

Police arrested him on burglary, theft, criminal damage, felony and bail jumping.

Dutcher had been released on bond and ordered to observe a dusk to dawn curfew after in two Janesville burglaries in July and August.

Police issued a warning about him in August, saying they were concerned he could turn to violence after fought with a homeowner in one burglary as he was trying to steal two firearms, and soon after he was released on bond in that case, he shoplifted two cans of pepper spray while out on bond.

Dutcher turned himself in Aug. 23 and told the court he wasn't a bad person, his brother died recently, and he would be living in a place that would keep him away from drugs. That's when Court Commissioner Jack Hoag imposed a $500 cash bond, which Dutcher paid to get out of jail in September.