Janesville man nabbed on fourth-offense intoxicated driving outside drug store

Jun. 11—JANESVILLE — Police arrested a Janesville man for his fourth-offense intoxicated driving after witnesses said he was sitting in his truck, intoxicated, outside a Janesville drug store.

Forrest N. Ellsworth, 38, Janesville faces fourth-offense felony operating while intoxicated after police were called to a "check welfare" in the parking lot of Walgreen's, 1740 Center Ave. on the city's south side shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night, according to a release from the Janesville Police Department.

Police who located Ellsworth reported he showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. Ellsworth was being held at the Rock County jail, and a blood sample police collected is pending tests.