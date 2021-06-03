Janesville man sentenced on gun, drug charges

Jun. 3—JANESVILLE — On the first day of his jury trial last week, a Janesville man pivoted and pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison on drug and gun charges, court records show.

Jonathan Jimenez, 25, of 1515 W. Memorial Drive, pleaded guilty May 24 to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to online court records. Other charges were dismissed and read into the record.

Judge Karl Hanson then sentenced Jimenez to five years in prison with five years of extended supervision to run consecutively to any sentence he is currently serving.

Jimenez was one of three people arrested in Janesville in April 2020 after police responded to a report of an armed person at a home on East Racine Street. It was not immediately clear who the armed subject was.

Police during a search warrant reported finding 8.1 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 grams of cocaine and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen by Beloit police, Janesville's department said in a news release after the incident.

Hanson ruled Jimenez would not be eligible for the substance abuse program while in prison, but he may enter the Challenge Incarceration Program after serving 3.5 years, court records show.

Jimenez's trial started the morning of May 24. But shortly after jurors were sworn in that afternoon, he pleaded guilty.