Janesville man turns himself in after police express concern

Aug. 24—JANESVILLE — Janesville police issued a news release Aug. 13 about a man they worried might turn violent, but the man turned himself in on Monday with no indication he had committed any violent acts.

Dillon Dutcher, 29, of 1154 N. Sumac St., Janesville, appeared in court via video from the jail Tuesday. He faces fresh charges of retail theft and bail jumping in addition to a pending felony case in which he is accused of a July 26 break-in and theft.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of retail theft and domestic battery.

Police were worried because the burglary allegedly included a struggle with a homeowner during an attempt by Dutcher to steal two firearms. Police pointed out that Dutcher posted a $500 bond and got out of jail on Aug. 9 while that case was still pending and almost immediately stole items from the Janesville Walmart, including two cans of pepper spray.

The concern for potential violence did not come up at Tuesday's hearing. Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik said Dutcher has a criminal record, but most of his offenses are property crimes.

However, indications are that Dutcher uses drugs, Urbik said, which makes it less likely he would show up for court hearings.

Dutcher asked to speak, saying he has a safe place to go where he would not be using drugs.

"I'm not a bad guy. I went down a bad road," Dutcher said, adding that his brother died three weeks ago.

Defense attorney Philip Brehm said the fact that Dutcher turned himself in shows he will show up for future court appearances.

"These are property offenses, and treatment will be a significant component of any resolution (of the case)," Brehm said.

Court Commissioner Jack Hoag, noted that he had released Dutcher on a signature bond on Aug. 9, and Dutcher was accused of more criminal activity two days later, violating the bond agreement.

Hoag noted the possible drug problem and set cash bond at $500. He ordered Dutcher to be sober and have no contact with places of business and victims named in his various cases.

Hoag also set a curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for Dutcher unless he is working.