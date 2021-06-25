UPDATE: Janesville man wounded in domestic incident

Frank Schultz, The Janesville Gazette, Wis.
·1 min read

Jun. 25—JANESVILLE — A man shot another man in an incident of domestic violence on Thursday in the 500 block of Milton Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center for treatment. The other man, Henry L. Tyler, 65, was in custody, police Lt. Chad Pearson told The Gazette.

The two men were relatives and lived together, so the incident is treated as domestic violence under Wisconsin law, Pearson said.

The shooting arose from a dispute or argument, Pearson said.

Police arrested Tyler on a charge of reckless injury as an act of domestic violence.

Witnesses were interviewed, and all were cooperative, Pearson said. Police are not looking for anyone else in the incident.

A report of shots fired about 30 minutes later in the 500 block of Center Avenue was not related, Pearson said.

