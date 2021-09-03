Janesville murderer sentenced to life in prison

Sep. 2—JANESVILLE — The murderer of Christine Scaccia-Lubeck was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole.

Julian D. Collazo, 24, stabbed the Janesville woman 33 times in her home on Dec. 8, 2017.

A Rock County jury found Collazo guilty of first-degree intentional homicide July 21.

The law required Collazo, 24, to be sentenced to life in the prison system. But the law allows the judge to make him eligible for extended supervision—the modern term for parole—after at least 20 years.

Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik said Judge Barbara McCrory believes most people are redeemable and can be rehabilitated.

"Mr. Collazo is not most people. He's a psychopathic killer," Urbik said.

McCrory agreed about her approach to sentencings. She said she searched for reasons to allow Collazo to be considered for extended supervision.

McCrory said she considered the vicious nature of the crime; Collazo's repeated denials of guilt; his multiple, varying stories about what happened; and his criminal acts both before and after the murder.

McCrory said she always looks for indications of potential for rehabilitation in those she sentences.

"I have to tell you, Mr. Collazo, I can't find that. I just can't," McCrory said.

Scaccia-Lubeck was almost 43 years old when she was killed in her home by a man she had befriended.

The sentencing came more than three years after the murder. The pandemic delayed the court process, and the guilty verdict came after a second trial.

McCrory apologized to the family for how long it took.

One juror in the first trial refused to agree to a guilty verdict. Urbik said Collazo, who had tried to lay blame elsewhere, finally admitted his guilt to the writer of the presentence report, and he hoped that juror would now be convinced.

Collazo could be heard sobbing as a niece of the victim read a statement by Scaccia-Lubeck's mother, Diane Somers.

Urbik said he didn't think Collazo's tears were true remorse.

"I'm highly dubious they're real, and if they are real, how dare you, how dare you do that at this point?" Urbik said. "Up until now he had every opportunity to take responsibility, accept remorse. He didn't. Now we hear the tears because now the hammer is about to come down."

Family and friends, often tearfully, talked about what a beautiful person Scaccia-Lubeck was and expressed their anger and hopes for a sentence of life without any release. Some expressed a bit of compassion for Collazo.

Scaccia-Lubeck's sister Angela Garipay said she couldn't understand how someone so young could do this. Collazo was 21 at the time.

Garipay choked up as she described the last text messages she exchanged with her sister the day before she died: "I look at that message often and think, 'Why didn't I respond? What was so much more important that I couldn't send a quick response and an I-love-you-sis?'"

Garipay said she is still haunted by her sister's last moments and how scared she must have been.

"What you did to her will always haunt me," she said to Collazo.

Garipay said Collazo took Scaccia-Lubeck's voice from her, and that is why her family and friends were there Thursday—to be her voice.

Garipay said she hopes Collazo can someday feel remorse for what he did and reject his anger and hate.

"I truly hope you can find your own kind of peace and happiness someday," she said.

Another sister, Debra Scaccia, said she believes Collazo had killed before "because you are a predator," and she needs to know that he can never hurt anyone again.

"God tells me you are still one of his children," Scaccia said. "I will forgive you and let God take care of you from here."

She urged Collazo to "get right with God."

Scaccia-Lubeck's niece Sydney Garipay read the statement from Somers, who was the one who discovered her daughter's body in a pool of blood.

"I miss my daughter every day, and you took her from me. The one and only saving grace that I have is that the last thing I said to her is that I love her," Sydney Garipay read. "I will never understand why you had to kill my daughter. What did you have to get that was so important that you had to take her life? ... I doubt I will ever get an answer, but I hope it will haunt you for the rest of your life."

Collazo began to cry as Sydney Garipay read her grandmother's words.

"I hope you never get out of prison so that you can't put another family through what ours is going through now and will be going through for the rest of our lives," Somers' words continued.

Scaccia-Lubeck had lost her husband four months before her own death, several speakers said. Sydney Garipay said that before the hearing, the family had given her Scaccia-Lubeck's wedding ring.

"It makes me think of how happy she used to be, the contagious laugh she had that made her eye squinty and her face bright red," Sydney Garipay said. "The day of her wedding was the happiest day of her life, and I will never forget the cheek-to-cheek smile she had while she was surrounded by all of her friends and family."

Friend Rosa Salzman said Scaccia-Lubeck didn't like hugging, but Salzman taught her how to enjoy them.

"Please make sure he doesn't get out, because I don't think any other family should have to go through this," Salzman said.

"I ask God to have mercy on your soul because you took a life that was loved, blessed, cared about—senselessly," said friend and neighbor Robin Harmon.

Scaccia-Lubeck's father, Steve Scaccia, recited past deaths in the family. He said the family had learned how to live with the losses but not with his daughter's death.

The whole family has been seeing counselors since the murder and will continue to do so, he said.

Steve called Collazo "an evil con man who planned from the beginning to take advantage of her."

Urbik said Collazo had repeatedly violated his parole in Texas and that shortly before he came to Wisconsin, a Texas parole board declined to revoke the parole.

Urbik said he can't help but think that if the parole board had decided differently, Collazo wouldn't have been in a position to kill Scaccia-Lubeck.

Urbik said he sees similar instances in Wisconsin regularly, not with such terrible results, but which he called "repeated failures to protect the public from being victimized by people like Mr. Collazo."

Urbik said that while in jail, Collazo had assaulted other inmates, set fires, flooded his cell, threatened a jailer, hid a razor blade in a Bible, defecated in front of a jailer and had sexual contact with a female inmate.

Urbik argued if Collazo can't behave while under the controls of a jail, how can he be expected to behave if released?

McCrory said Collazo also committed acts in the jail in an attempt to be found not guilty by reason of insanity. She said she would not say what those acts were.

Urbik said the prosecution had offered a plea deal in between the two trials for prison with the possibility of supervised release after 40 years, but Collazo turned it down.

"To make Mr. Collazo eligible for extended supervision at any time creates a real risk, in my mind, that a future parole board might be taken in by Mr. Collazo's claims of remorse and repentance, just like Christine was taken in, and the consequences of that could be fatal to someone else," Urbik said.

When Collazo's turn came, he said, "I have a lot to say, but I feel there's nothing I can say to make anything better, so I will just save time,"

Collazo's attorney, Jeffrey Jensen, asked for eligibility for supervised release after 20 years. He pointed out that doesn't mean Collazo would necessarily be released at that time. A parole board would decide, and prison infractions would require more time behind bars, Jensen said.

Jensen also noted that McCrory is required by law to consider potential for rehabilitation. He noted studies that show young people's brains are not fully formed until about age 25 and that impulsiveness governs them before that.

Collazo should be allowed extended supervision "because we don't know who this man will be in 20 or 30 years," Jensen said.

But McCrory rejected that idea. She said Collazo has a predatory nature and an ability to manipulate and that he preyed on Scaccia-Lubeck's vulnerabilities at a time she was grieving.

Friends and family clapped at the verdict, but McCrory interrupted them, saying their reaction is "a sad commentary on this case and on life. I do not take this lightly, and I know nothing this court does is ever going to bring back your loved one, and for that, I am truly sorry. ... But making this decision is not something that should be applauded."

Nods of agreement were seen among those who had just cheered.