Janesville police allege fifth-offense intoxicated driving

Sep. 12—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man was arrested on a charge of fifth-offense intoxicated driving early Friday morning.

Police report that Joseph J. Saladino, 35, was driving erratically in the area of Washington and Wall streets before an officer stopped him.

Saladino was free on bond from a fourth-offense intoxicated-driving case and was ordered by the court not to drive or consume intoxicants, according to a news release.

Saladino was also arrested on charges of or cited for bail jumping, driving while revoked and without insurance, imprudent or unreasonable speed, unsafe lane deviation, and failure to install ignition-interlock device.