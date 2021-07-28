Janesville police concerned about gun incidents

Jul. 27—JANESVILLE — Janesville police have seized guns in nine incidents this month, and they're worried.

Nobody was injured, and in most of the instances, no gun was fired, but still ...

"This is an abnormal spike," said Lt. Chad Pearson of the department's investigations bureau.

The increase in gun incidents raises concern among officers "because you don't know if they're armed in any given situation," Pearson said.

Police always have to consider that people they encounter might be armed, but these days, the public spotlight shines more brightly whenever police use force, Pearson noted.

Unfortunately, the latest spate of gun crimes doesn't present any pattern that could help police figure out if there are reasons for the presence of guns in more incidents.

"They've come from traffic stops, shots-fired calls to disturbances, one at a local tavern, and one in particular was a domestic disturbance," Pearson said.

Asked if Janesville officers are backing off from policing, as reported in some big cities in response to the intense publicity over questionable police use of force, Pearson said Janesville's procedures require response to all calls for service.

Janesville police are trained to contain people involved in potentially high-risk situations and take steps to de-escalate any conflict as much as possible to keep the public safe, Pearson said.

Pearson said the most concerning of the recent gun incidents was one in which a person who used drugs or alcohol was also carrying a gun and another that involved a domestic dispute, "because most of our homicides in the city of Janesville have occurred from domestic instances."

Pearson said he has also noticed a number of gun thefts lately, often from unlocked cars.

If the guns are ever recovered, they will most likely turn up in a police investigation, Pearson said.

"If you choose to own a gun, then it is your responsibility to account for it," Pearson said.

Story continues

That responsibility means if you carry it with you, take responsibility for what happens if you pull it from its holster and know how to use it, Pearson said.

Gun owners should understand the crimes they could be charged with if they fire a gun, Pearson continued.

Pearson said gun owners should:

* Make sure they know where their gun is at all times.

* Understand that holstered weapons are safest—they do not go off on their own.

* Never leave a gun in a car. Some public places don't allow firearms, so instead of leaving a gun in a vehicle, leave it at home or another safe location, Pearson said.

The police department asked people to report possible gun crimes by calling the 911 center at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or using the P3 smart phone app.