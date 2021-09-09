Janesville police investigating death in Fourth Ward neighborhood

Sep. 9—JANESVILLE — A 53-year-old woman was found dead in her residence early Thursday morning. Janesville police are treating the death as suspicious.

A member of the woman's household found her not breathing in her bedroom in the 500 block of South Academy Street and called authorities shortly before 1 a.m., said Lt. Chad Pearson, head of the department's detectives.

Police found her dead when they arrived, Pearson said.

The woman had suffered "suspicious injuries," and police, along with the county Medical Examiner's Department, are investigating what caused her death, Pearson said.

Pearson would not rule out a homicide. He expected to be able to say more about the case later Thursday.